CHICAGO — The primary election may be eight months away, but Illinois’ 7th congressional district race is heating up.

In Illinois’ 7th district, Congressman Danny Davis has held his seat for a quarter century and now, challengers are emerging.

“The West Side of Chicago is not just where I’m from, it’s where my dreams were made,” Kina Collins said.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Collins formally launched a campaign, her third straight bid.

“I’m really excited. I’m a public policy expert,” Collins said. “I’m an organizer by nature and I think that’s really going to shine through in this comeback relaunch of our run.”

In 2020, Collins’ first campaign, she was a nonfactor, garnering just 14 percent in the Democratic primary against incumbent Danny Davis.

Last year was a different story. Collins came within 4,600 votes and drove home the message the district needs a new voice.

“I think that politicians have made a career out of staying in their seats for a long time even when the tenor of the district has changed,” Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said. “We have received an overwhelmingly positive reception from residents.”

Conyears-Ervin may soon kick off an official campaign. Since spring she’s been laying the groundwork raising more than a quarter of a million dollars.

“When you look at me being raised by a single mother, I understand the struggles of working families,” Conyears-Ervin said. “I am a working mother. I am someone who understands today the relevance of not only a strong advocate for the 7th Congressional District, but someone who will put in the work.”

Conyears-Ervin says stay tuned for a decision in the months ahead.

As for Congressman Davis, he’s in Washington this week for votes. The 81-year-old has already filed to seek a 15th term.

A spokeswoman told WGN News that Davis is not focused on the primary, rather “right now he’s interested in serving the people and making sure Democrats win back the House maintain the Senate and the White House.”

Last year, President Biden and Governor Pritzker backed Davis and there’s no sign the Democratic establishment is ready to move on. Kouri Marshall, who worked in the Pritzker campaign operation, is also eying the seat.