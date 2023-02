CHICAGO — With Chicago’s general election just days away, Chicagoans have just a select few opportunities remaining to see and hear from mayoral candidates in person.

Here’s where some candidates will be appearing on Sunday:

Paul Vallas

1:30 p.m.: Ward Tour Event at Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna 4761 North Lincoln Avenue



Willie Wilson

11 a.m. – Friendly Temple COGIC Church 7745 South State Street

11:30 a.m. – Greater Harvest Baptist Church 5141 South State Street

Noon – Greater Prayer Garden 5801 South State Street



Sophia King

8:45 a.m. – Bright Star Church service 735 East 44th Street

10:45 a.m. – Apostolic Church of God service 6320 South Dorchester Avenue



Ja’Mal Green

Noon – Breakfast Meet and Greet – Truth Italian 56 East Pershing Road

1 p.m. – Taste of the Homeless Winter Fest Columbus Park – 500 South Central Avenue

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Go Green Pull Up West Chicago Library – 4856 West Chicago Avenue



Kam Buckner

10:00 am – 11:00 am – Antioch MBC Church Visit

11:00 am – 12:30 pm – Trinity United Church of Christ Visit

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Souls to the Polls – Rain or Shine Baptist Church 704 East 43rd Street



2:30-3:00 PM – Kam Buckner Voting – 4th Ward Early Vote Site Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center — 4314 S Cottage Grove Avenue

– Kam Buckner Voting – 4th Ward Early Vote Site

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Listening Session with Mothers Impacted by Gun Violence in Chicago 10634 South Halsted Street