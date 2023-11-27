SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Ready or not, Campaign 2024 officially kicked off Monday in Illinois.

Bright and early, at the Board of Election office in Springfield, candidates in local, state and judicial races turned in petitions to get on the ballot.

Among the candidates who spoke with WGN News was Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, who filed to maintain her seat.

There’s also a marquee matchup in the Republican primary in Illinois’ 12th Congressional district, which covers 34 southern counties: Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is challenging veteran Congressman Mike Bost. On Monday, both men turned in their petitions and spoke about their reasonings for running.

“People’s voices are not being heard and opportunity has been lacking,” Bailey said.

“You need someone to understand how policy works and how the rules work,” Bost added.

Also filing on day one was Democratic Congressman Danny Davis, who is seeking a 15th term in the 7th Congressional District. To keep his seat, he’ll likely have to overcome bids by Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, policy wonk Kina Collins, and Kouri Marshall, formerly of the Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration.

In the 4th district, another Democrat has been primaried. Fiery Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) wants to unseat Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

In Cook County, the hottest race is the battle to replace outgoing State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

On the Democratic side, former Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke and former Assistant State’s Attorney and counsel at the Chicago Department of Transportation Clayton Harris III have launched campaigns.

Cook County Democratic Party boss Tony Preckwinkle has publicly backed Harris.

As for the Republicans, former Democrat and perennial candidate for office, Bob Fioretti has thrown his hat into the ring.

No Republican has won the State’s Attorney race since Jack O’Malley in 1992. Former Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin is still mulling a bid.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, to submit their paperwork. Then, challenges to petition signatures begin before election officials certify the ballot in January.

The Illinois primary is on March 19.