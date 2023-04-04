CHICAGO — 35 days after the February election, Chicago has finally elected their next mayor.

Brandon Johnson, 47, the current Cook County Commissioner, has been elected as the next mayor of the City of Chicago.

The Associated Press called the election for Johnson just after 9:30 pm. Tuesday night.

Before being elected to be a Cook County Commissioner in 2018, Johnson has touted his work eliminating Cook County’s version of a gang database and his work combating housing discrimination in Chicago.

Before public office, Johnson was a CPS teacher and paid organizer with the Chicago Teachers’ Union, through which he helped organize the 2019 CPS teachers strike.

Johnson jumped into the Chicago mayor’s race early and got the backing of several unions and sitting lawmakers. Of note, the CTU, American Federation of Teachers, and SEIU have put nearly $3 million into his campaign so far.

One of his sticking points during his campaign when describing himself has been that he and his wife are West Side residents raising three children in the Austin neighborhood.

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas both advanced into the Chicago runoff following the Feb. 28 election.

During the February election, Vallas received 33% of the votes compared to Johnson’s near 22%, beating out current Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Her loss marked the first time in 40 years an incumbent lost reelection.

Both candidates faced off in multiple debates and forums since the February election, including the WGN’s Chicago Mayor Debate on March 21.

Coming into the April 4 election, a WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill poll showed Paul Vallas held a five-point lead over Brandon Johnson, 46% to 41%.

The poll released on March 27 also found that 13% of likely voters were still undecided.

When undecided voters were asked which candidate they lean toward, and the vote is accounted for, Vallas’ lead increased to six points, 53% to 47%.

