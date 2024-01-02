CHICAGO — President Joe Biden kicks off 2024 with alarming weakness among reliable Democratic voting groups. The president has been quite just doing his job despite months of party discontent.

In Chicago on Tuesday, reproductive and LGBTQ justice activists announced they intend to protest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to demand more rights.

Linda Loew with Chicago for Abortion Rights said, “We are tired of politicians using our slogans as talking points and then failing to deliver. No delegate will arrive in or leave Chicago without hearing our voice or knowing that we are serious about fighting for our rights and winning them.”

The president – 81 years old – may also have challenges among younger voters who are Black and Hispanic.

A new USA Today poll shows Biden with just 63 percent support among Black voters. The number is down from the 87 percent he carried in 2020. Amongst Hispanics, Biden trails former president Donald Trump 39 to 34 percent. And among voters under 35, Biden is behind Trump 37-33 percent.

In the American Muslim community, an Abandon Biden movement is underway.

Last weekend, leaders from across the country met in Chicago to slam President Biden for his unwillingness to call for a permanent halt to the bombing in Gaza.

“We won’t forget in November,” said Salmaa Elshanshory. “We won’t forget all the children that have been killed.”

“We do this knowing full well that not supporting the president means potentially losing 7 critical states and up to 9 – that adds up to 133 electoral votes,” added Assan Abdel Salam.

Arab American voters could play a key role in deciding close contests in states such as Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

A poll from last Halloween commissioned by the Arab American Institute found the president’s support among Arab Americans has plunged to 17 percent.

One potentially positive sign for the president — 29 percent of Americans say the economy is in recovery, a jump of eight points since October.