Bernie Sanders holding Grant Park campaign rally Saturday; Rockford rally canceled

CHICAGO — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally Saturday at Grant Park.

The rally is scheduled to be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Petrillo Music Shell.

Sanders was scheduled to hold another rally in Rockford on Mar. 10 but the event was canceled Saturday due to scheduling constraints.

Sanders is looking to shore up support in Illinois after former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive wins on Super Tuesday.

On Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her endorsement of Biden alongside other Illinois lawmakers.

Sanders’ Grant Park Rally is free to the public, according to organizers.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

The Illinois Democratic Primary is March 17.