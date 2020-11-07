‘America is back’: Mayor Lightfoot optimistic after Biden win

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot held a news conference Saturday, saying she’s excited and relieved that Joe Biden was elected president of the United States.

Lightfoot said she believes they will strike the tone of unity, which she said we need now more than ever.

“I believe very deeply that we are a country with a generous and compassionate heart, Lightfoot said. “And we will soon have leadership soon in the White House that reflects those values. There is a reason that people all over the world breathed a huge sigh of relief upon today’s announcement. Make no mistake, America is back.”

The mayor also took a moment to recognize Kamala Harris making history, saying anything is possible.

“A woman born of immigrants, who has shattered many glass ceilings and sent a message to so many little girls and boys that in America, truly anything is possible,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she is looking forward to hearing Biden and Harris address the nation tonight at 7 p.m.