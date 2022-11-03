With control of Congress hanging in the balance, both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on several keys races in the suburbs in hopes of turning the tides.

National party leaders spending money in Illinois and valuable time with the election just four days away. In the coming days, visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move is a clear indication of how close the race is when reviewing Chicago’s collar counties.

“So this is a weekend of outside support for both parties and it’s what may make this a nail biter,” said WGN News Political Analyst Paul Lisnek.

Incumbent 11th District Congressman Bill Foster last month on WGN Political Report made his arguments for re-election. The elected official faces a considerable challenge from Republican businesswoman Catalina Lauf.

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Sean Casten says he’ll be traveling this this weekend across his sprawling district .. which includes many of Chicago’s southwest suburbs. 6th Congressional District Republican nominee Keith Pekau is hoping to cross the finish line first with help of McCarthy, who will be rallying with Republicans Friday in Oakbrook.

READ MORE: Your Local Election HQ

14th District Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood … facing a strong Republican Challenge. Scott Gryder the chairman of the Kendall County board hoping to take back a seat that’s historically belonged to Republicans before Underwood’s surprise victory in 2018.