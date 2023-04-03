CHICAGO (WGN) — On Tuesday, April 4, Chicagoans once again will have the opportunity to vote in the Chicago runoff and Suburban general elections. On the ballot this time around are candidates for Chicago Mayor and City Council seats, as well as Suburban Mayor and Village Presidents races.

Polling locations across the Chicagoland will close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

When the polls close Tuesday night WGNTV.com will began compiling the results. You can find all the results here or select specific election results from the links below.

Results will be posted throughout the night and WGNTV.com will update this story with new information if needed.