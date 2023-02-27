CHICAGO — Tuesday is election day in the City of Chicago and the city’s board of elections is encouraging all eligible voters to cast their ballots.

Polling places across the city are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Positions on the ballot for the municipal general election include the offices of mayor and the office of Alderperson in all wards of the City of Chicago; and for the office of Member of a police District Council in all police districts in the City of Chicago.

Click here for a full list of polling locations organized by ward and precinct.

Not sure what ward / precinct is yours? The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners will help you find it through this website, all they ask is your home address.

The board also offers answers to a list of frequently asked questions including who is eligible to vote and how to register in-person on Election Day.