Jonathan Jackson is the projected Democratic winner in Illinois 1st Congressional District.

Jackson, the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, beat out over 20 candidates for the chance to replace 15-term Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush, the only lawmaker who has ever beaten Barack Obama in a race. Obama challenged Rush in a 2000 U.S. House primary and lost.

Among the other Democratic candidates were Karin Norington-Reaves, a federal workforce trainer endorsed by Rush; Pat Dowell, a member of the Chicago City Council whose ward is in the district; and businessman Jonathan Swain.

The heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District was redrawn after the 2020 census and now stretches from Chicago’s South Side to Kankakee.

The race for the Republican candidate is still too close to call.