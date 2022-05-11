CHICAGO — A woman died Wednesday after a man drove through a CTA bus stop on the North Side, police said.

At around 1:10 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of West Peterson on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police believe a 32-year-old woman was standing at the bus stop when a 42-year-old man, who was driving a black BMW, drove through the bus stop and struck her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police did not mention any charges at this time. CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.