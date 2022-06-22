OAK PARK, Ill. — A woman was shot and killed in an Oak Park parking lot early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. on the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness told authorities they say two males approach the woman from behind, fire one shot and then stole items from her. Police believe the suspects fled in the victim’s dark Chrysler vehicle.

Anyone with information can call police at 708-386-3800.