Police: Waukegan man charged with first-degree murder after ex-wife found dead on Valentine’s Day

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Waukegan man has been charged with first-degree murder after his ex-wife was found dead on Valentine’s Day, police said.

On Sunday at around 6:45 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from Jose Alvarado-Ramirez, which took place in the 500 block of Lakehurst Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman inside a parked white sedan. The woman, later determined to be Alvarado-Ramirez’s ex-wife, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared the victim suffered sharp force injuries and her cause of death will be released at a later date by the coroner’s office.

Jose Alvarado-Ramirez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after speaking with detectives. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9.