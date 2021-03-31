Police warn of uptick in street robberies across Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. – Evanston police are alerting residents after multiple robberies in the last two days.

According to Evanston authorities, over a 48-hour span, the same offenders reportedly robbed seven people in the area. Police report two more incidents occurring in Rogers Park.

Police say all of robbery incidents took place between noon and 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, robberies occurred in the 900 block of Forest, the 800 block of Emerson and at the intersections of Michigan and South and Michigan and Keeney.

On Wednesday, three robberies occurred – one in the 1500 block of Judson, another near the intersection of Keeney and Hinman and the intersection of Keeney and Chicago.

Police said the unidentified suspects targeted residents walking with their cell phones visible and women carrying purses. According to witness accounts, the offenders are said to be teens between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old.

The suspects haven’t displayed or threatened to use a weapon, police said. Some victims were battered during the robberies, however.

Police say the offenders may be driving a blue Honda CRV that was reportedly stolen out of Chicago.

Evanston detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (847) 866-5000.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: