Police union to rally at City Hall in support of repealing city’s vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — Members of Chicago’s largest police union are expected to be at City Hall Monday to rally behind a proposed ordinance that would effectively repeal the city’s employee vaccine mandate.



A judge ordered FOP President John Catanzara to stop encouraging officers to defy the mandate. That order is set to expire Monday, and another hearing on his case against the city is scheduled on the same day.

Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward) and 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano’s proposal would repeal the existing mandate and require city council approval for any other mandate going forward that could result in no-pay status for workers.

Catanzara says about two dozen officers are on no-pay status because they refuse to submit their vaccine status to the city. He’s calling on city workers to rally outside city hall ahead of the 10 a.m. meeting.

“Let’s hope enough alderman do the right thing on Monday so this vaccine policy gets reset and negotiated like it should have been,” Catanzara said.

This is a fight happening in cities across the country. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants unvaccinated police officers to move to his state. He told Fox News he’s working on $5,000 dollar bonuses for officers who relocate.