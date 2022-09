JOLIET, Ill. — Two teen boys were shot Thursday afternoon in Joliet.

Just after 2:05 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street on the report of shots fired.

Officers discovered two boys, 17, who were shot at the scene. They were transported to various hospitals in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to 815-724-3020.