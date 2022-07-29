GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva.

At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to honor Pride.

Residents have painted more than 100 hydrants throughout Geneva during the past 10 years.

Following a short investigation, police believe Jonathan Darmstadt, 55, of Plainfield, was responsible.

He was charged with two counts of criminal defacement of property.