Police: Suburban couple arrested after 5 dead dogs, 2 dead cats found in home

DES PLAINES, Ill. – A suburban couple have been arrested following a three-month investigation into animal cruelty.

The investigation began back on Jan. 6 after police were called to the 0-100 block of Hilltop Avenue in Fox Lake to serve an eviction.

Police said Cathryn Frank, 33, attempted to slam the door in the face of police. When an officer made their way into the home, police said a foul odor was apparent.

Thomas Gilhooly, 38, was also located in the residence. Both were asked to leave as police made their way through the residence.

During the search, police found five dead dogs, in various stages of decomposition, and two dead cats, in advance stages of decomposition.

Fox Lake Police were requested to the scene. Police and village authorities worked together to continue the investigation into Franke and Gilhooly.

Following their investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for seven counts of felony animal cruelty.

They were taken into custody Tuesday while living in the 8900 block of David Place in Des Plaines.

Frank and Gilhooly are due back in court on Friday.