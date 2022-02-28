Police: Streamwood man shot, killed over traffic dispute

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A Streamwood man was shot to death Sunday over a traffic dispute, police said.

Just before 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Bartlett Road and Oltendorf Road on the report of a traffic dispute and shooting.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a driver of blue Ford truck and the driver of a white Ford sedan were engaged in a traffic dispute. Both vehicles were stopped on Bartlett Road.

At some point, the driver of the Blue Ford truck, later identified as Scott Mattison, 46, of Streamwood, approached the driver of the white Ford and Mattison was shot multiple times. He was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where Mattison later was pronounced dead.

The driver of the white Ford is in custody pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 630-736-3719.