Police: Still ‘diligently’ probing 2 Indiana teens’ killings

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Four years after two teenage girls were killed in northern Indiana during a winter hiking trip, authorities say they are still “diligently” investigating the unsolved slayings and seeking more tips.

Indiana State Police say in a statement that it and other agencies “continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive” in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams and German went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana.

The following day, their bodies were discovered. As time went on, police released a surveillance picture and audio of the suspect; a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

The person in the sketch is described as a white male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair and unknown eye color, investigators said.

In 2019, a new sketch was released.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.