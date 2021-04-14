Police: South suburbs girl, 10, known to converse with strangers online missing

MATTESON, Ill. – A 10-year-old girl, who police say has a history of conversing with strangers online, is missing.

Matteson authorities say Sariyah Brown was last seen in front of her home Tuesday around 11 a.m. Brown stands 5-feet-tall and weighs 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat, with fur around the hood, a pink scarf, a white t-shirt and gray leggings.

Police say they are investigating whether or not Brown met up with someone after speaking with them online. Police add that the juvenile uses various social media platforms.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call police at (708) 748-1564.