ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night outside the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act at 610 N Bell School Road.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said an off duty Winnebago County Deputy was working at the casino when a disturbance involving an individual there occurred.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said at 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the casino and confronted a man with a gun in the parking lot. Redd said officers “engaged with the subject” and fired multiple rounds when the man pointed a gun at police.

No officers were injured, she said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

Officials said the investigation of the shooting will be turned over to the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force.



Photos: Jay Morse