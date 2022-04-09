CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant and a child were among four people injured Saturday when a car sped through an intersection on Chicago Near North Side.

According to police, a police sergeant was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of State Street and Grand Avenue around 8 p.m. The sergeant as the driver of a red Honda to exit the vehicle. Police said the driver refused and drove off striking the sergeant.

The driver then swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street and struck a woman and a young girl, police said.

The sergeant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and the girl, who is believed to be between the ages of 5 and 7, was transported to Lurie’s Children’s hospital in good condition.

A fourth person was also injured and taken to the hospital in good condition, according to fire officials.

Police said the driver fled scene.

No one is in custody.