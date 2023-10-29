CHICAGO — Police are looking for help as officers seek to identify a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southwest Side that left a man badly injured last weekend.

According to Chicago police, the crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the 6700 block of South California Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by the car around 10:34 p.m. The driver then fled the scene.

According to police, the car involved in the crash was a dark green sedan. Police believe that the vehicle is a smaller sedan with a model year between 2007 and 2012.

Officers say the vehicle is believed to have an Illinois license plate, and while police were not able to make out the full plate number, they say it may have the letter “Y” and numbers “8” and “6” on it.

Officers have not identified the victim involved.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.