CHICAGO — Police are looking for information as officers investigate a hit-and-run crash in Irving Park that left a person seriously injured last week.

Chicago police say they are searching for the driver involved in the crash that unfolded on Wednesday, Dec. 20, along Irving Park Road beneath US Interstate 90/94.

Police say the victim exited the CTA Irving Park Blue Line train station just before 1:10 a.m. and attempted to cross Irving Park Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

According to police, the pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash and the driver involved fled the scene.

Police say the driver was believed to be traveling eastbound on Irving Park Road toward Pulaski Road, from the underpass of the interstate.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved and authorities have not identified or provided updated details on the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.