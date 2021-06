GARY, Ind. — A security guard was killed Friday afternoon in Gary during an apparent bank robbery.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Ridge Road and Cleveland Street this afternoon on the report of a robbery.

Police said a security guard was ambushed and killed. A spokesperson said he was approached from outside and may have been ambushed.

Authorities are still on the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information.