CHICAGO — Police are looking for a woman who abducted her 7-year-old son.

Massiah Vaughn was abducted from the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue on the Near West Side shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Massiah was abducted by his mother Lorraine Smith who was armed with a handgun at the time and should be considered dangerous by anyone who encounters her.

Smith is not the child’s legal guardian.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Area 3 police.