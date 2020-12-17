Police searching for vehicle used in October Far South Side homicide

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a black Jeep used in a October 24 homicide on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of October 24 at approximately 4:15 p.m. near 114th Street and Calumet Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The wheels are blacked out and the windows are tinted. The vehicle also has a missing front license plate.

Police said 32-year-old Deshawn McKinney was sitting in a car when the Jeep pulled up and opened fire, killing McKinney.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.