Police searching for suspect after officer killed, another injured in Bradley shooting

BRADLEY, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was fatally shot and another was injured in Bradley.

The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

A male and female officer were both shot while responding to a call coming from the hotel after an altercation unfolded.

They were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed that one of the officers was killed. The officer’s name has not been released.

The Kankakee sheriff’s office released a photo of a potential suspect — a 25-year-old man. He may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 815-698-2315.