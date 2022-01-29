Police searching for missing siblings from Gage Park

Luis Cruz and Valentina Cruz were reported missing from Gage Park. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a brother and sister who were last seen in Gage Park.

Luis Cruz, 12, and Valentina Cruz, 14, were reported missing and were last seen Friday. The two left their home together on the 5200 block of South Talman Avenue.

Luis is described as 4 feet 11 inches, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black shorts.

Valentina is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 110 pounds with a medium complexion with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket with black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or 911.