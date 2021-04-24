Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Police are looking for an 83-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Bergline Clark was last seen around the 500 block of East 51st Street Thursday morning.

She is 5 feet 3 inches 3 with black hair and a scar on her left hand. She was wearing a green coat, a purple turtle-neck shirt and gray pants.

She often frequents the Village Discount Outlet on Milwaukee Avenue and the McDonalds at 4700 hundred South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.