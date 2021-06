CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week.

Aniyah Seawood, who goes by the nickname Niyah, was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of North Nordica Avenue Monday in the Dunning neighborhood.

Police say she is being treated for depression and requires medication.

She was wearing a gray Puma T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police.