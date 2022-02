CHICAGO — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on the city’s Southwest Side.

Neveah Montesdeoca was last seen Sunday on the 6200 block of South Massasoit Avenue.

The teen is described as being 4 feet 9 inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Neveah’s whereabouts is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.