CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who stole their squad car and crashed it Friday night.

Two officers were going after a possible gun suspect last night in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue.

When they got out of the squad car, another man got in and drove off with it.

The thief drove the police SUV about a block and a half and jumped out. The car then rolled into a parked vehicle.

The thief got away, but the person police were originally looking for is now in custody.