CHICAGO — Chicago police have released photos of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in North Austin over the summer.

Police said the girl was walking home from the store in August, when the man started talking to her. He allegedly dragged her into an alley near Potomac and Mayfield avenues where she was assaulted.

The girl identified the man in the photos as her attacker.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police.