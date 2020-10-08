Police searching for driver who injured Loyola University student after hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit a 26-year-old Loyola University student, who uses a wheelchair, and drove off.

Jeff Krudys has been through pain before. He has had over 350 fractures and over 35 surgeries. He said he’s used to pain, but what he’s not used to is indecency.

Krudys lives in Lincoln Park and attends Loyola Chicago where he’s studying neuroscience and chemistry. He was out walking his dog Riley Tuesday night when a car slammed into him at a crosswalk near the Lincoln Park Conservatory on the 2300 block of North Stockton Drive.

“We figured out it was a Toyota corolla, drove extremely fast and clipped the entire front of me, in my wheelchair, and he injured me extremely badly,” he said.

Krudys has brittle bone disease and uses a wheelchair to get around with his dog, Riley. He said the pain after being hit tops the charts.

“I broke both of my femurs, one femur in both places, so I am in so much pain,” he said.

The car’s bumper fell off after the crash but the driver took off. The news of the hit-and-run terrified Krudys’ family who rushed to be by his side at Northwestern Hospital.

“I think honestly it was miraculous, I can’t say only, but I feel incredibly lucky, his wheelchair is all kinds of beat up now but I think it saved his life at the time,” Dana Krudys, his sister, said.

Now, Krudys wants to understand why this driver took off without ever stopping to help.

“It’s not too late to come forward, you have to please just have the decency to come forward,” Krudys said.

Krudys and his family urge anyone who might have any information to contact Chicago police.