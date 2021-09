Police released photos of two suspects they believe are responsible for an armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two men they say are responsible for an armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line.

Police said a 22-year-old man was riding in a train near the 0-100 block of West Lake Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 1 when he was approached by two men.

The men took the 22-year-old’s belongings at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. He was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.