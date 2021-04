CHICAGO — Police are searching for three people after a Bronzeville car dealership break-in.

Chicago police said three men were seen breaking out the side window of an auto dealership and went inside the business on the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said it is unknown if any cars were taken during the incident.

Police did not provide detailed descriptions of the suspects.

No one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.