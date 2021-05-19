Police searching for 2 suspects after Skokie hate crime

SKOKIE, Ill. — Police in Skokie are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were seen in the area where a hate crime was committed.



Two two men were spotted on surveillance video in the time frame when the Persian Hebrew Congregation building, 3820 W. Main St., was vandalized on Sunday around noon.

Police say someone broke a window of the building and left a sign that said “Freedom for Palestine” beneath the shattered glass.



Police said the two suspects may be associated with a gray Honda Pilot.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.

(Skokie Police Department)