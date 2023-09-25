CHICAGO — Police are asking for help from the public as officers search for a vehicle involved hit-and-run crash in Garfield Ridge that left a man with serious injuries.

According to Chicago police, the crash, which left a 19-year-old man badly injured, happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Officers provided a photo of the wanted vehicle and details about the crash in a news release sent out on Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash involved a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with a black hood that could have three possible Illinois license plates attached to it. The vehicle could have a blue and white “Land of Lincoln” plate with the number “DN54367,” a black and white White Sox themed plate with the number “FK12-WS,” or a yellow temporary tag with the number “444AB314.”

Officers have not identified the man who was hit or provided details on what led to the crash.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Those with information that could help police in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.