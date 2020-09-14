Police search for suspects in Prospect Heights armed robbery

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Prospect Heights police are seeking information on two suspects in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.
Police released surveillance footage Monday from the August 31 robbery at 1 North Wolf Road.
Surveillance images captured the two men near the entrance of the 7-Eleven.
The images show one of the men wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red gloves, a black mask and blue jeans.
The second man was shown wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, a blue bandana, and black sweatpants.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 847-398-5511 extension 151.