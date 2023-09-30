CHICAGO — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, officers are searching for Jamariae Lee who was last seen leaving her home on Friday.

Police say the teen girl stands 5-foot-1 and weighs around 120 pounds. Lee, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants with grey shoes.

According to officers, Lee may be in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police notified the public about the teen’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jamariae Lee is asked to call CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.