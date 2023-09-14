CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a woman says she was sexually assaulted inside her Logan Square apartment,

Police said the sexual assault took place just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

WGN was told the suspect got into the woman’s apartment near Mozart and Armitage and it is still unclear how the man was able to enter.

At some point, he sexually assaulted the woman and then left.

Police have not made a detailed description of the man and only shared that he was in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve with black shorts and black crocs.

There is at least one surveillance camera that looks like it could have captured the suspect outside of the apartment building.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.