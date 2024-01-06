Police search for driver involved in Christmas Day hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help as officers look to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman injured on Christmas Day.

According to Chicago police, the crash, which left a 52-year-old woman seriously injured, happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 6900 South Western Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Officers say the vehicle involved in the crash was a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo with two white racing stripes painted down the center.

Police say they believe the vehicle has an Indiana temporary registration license plate, but did not provide details on a number associated with the tag.

Chicago police provided a photo of the vehicle involved that was taken by surveillance cameras at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.