ELGIN, Ill. — A search is underway for a toddler as authorities investigate a report of a parental child abduction that happened in Elgin on Friday, police say.

According to the Elgin Police Department, officers responded to a report of a parental child abduction in the 1300 block of Amanda Circle just before 2 p.m.

Police say Kash Hayes, a boy who is around two years of age, was allegedly abducted by 34-year-old Kenny Hayes.

According to police, Kash was last seen with short braided hair, wearing camouflage-style pants and green shoes.

Police say Kenny Hayes, who has a heavy build and stands 5 foot 8 inches, was last seen driving a dark grey Infinity sedan with an Illinois license plate, with tag number “EA52844.” He was last seen traveling southbound on Naperville Road from Route 20.

Elgin Police say the alleged abduction did not qualify for an Amber Alert, per the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kash Hayes is asked to call 911. Elgin police say tips can also be submitted via text by sending a message to 847411. Officers say anyone who sends a tip should include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text along with the message.