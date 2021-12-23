Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police confirmed that four people have been shot Thursday evening at Oakbrook Center.

One person is in custody. Police did not have any conditions of the four people who were shot. It is not known at this time if authorities are looking for other suspects.

Police responded to the mall at around 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

The mall is currently on lockdown. Witnesses told WGN News they heard multiple shots inside the mall.

At around 7:20, police said an additional person was injured, but did not clarify if they were shot or not.

At this time, police have not said where the shooting specifically took place. An employee at the mall told WGN News she heard what sounded like five shots near the Fabletics store.

This is a developing story. SkyCam9 is over the scene below.