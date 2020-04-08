1 dead, 3 others shot in Gresham: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police said one person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Anthony Gugliemi said officials responded to 86th Street and Damen Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday for reports of multiple people shot. The shooting happened after a gunman emerged from an alley and fired into a group.

Police said evidence shows someone in the group may have returned fire.

Police said among the three injured was a toddler who will “hopefully be OK,” according to police.

No further information was provided.