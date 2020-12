A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a reported hostage situation on Chicago’s South Side Friday.

Police were called to the 7900 block of South Harvard in the West Chatham neighborhood Friday morning.

A man was inside his apartment and claimed to be armed.

According to the WGN reporter on the scene, police took a person into custody around 2:45 p.m.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.