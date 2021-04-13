Police respond to barricade situation in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Police responded to a barricade situation in suburban Morton Grove Monday evening and were still at the scene Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to a house Monday evening around 5 p.m. on the 8900 block of Oriole Avenue where a person was barricaded inside.

There was a heavy police presence in the area all night. Some officers were seen in military fatigues and holding large rifles, along with other equipment.

Authorities were still at the house as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday — about 12 hours after it started.

The Chicago Tribune reported that police said they were called to the home for a domestic battery that happened at the home the previous day. They said they encountered a person inside the home armed with a shotgun.

Residents in the area are told to stay in their homes until the situation is resolved.